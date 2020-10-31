DORMAN PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:DORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Dorman Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DORMAN PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products’ stock was trading at $60.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DORM stock has increased by 47.7% and is now trading at $89.27.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stock was trading at $22.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PGC shares have decreased by 26.0% and is now trading at $16.88.

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business earned $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.2. Monolithic Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems’ stock was trading at $155.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MPWR shares have increased by 105.1% and is now trading at $319.60.

CAREDX (NASDAQ:CDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Its revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CareDx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAREDX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx’s stock was trading at $18.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDNA stock has increased by 159.0% and is now trading at $49.05.

