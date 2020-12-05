GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA (NASDAQ:GGAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Grupo Financiero Galicia has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. Grupo Financiero Galicia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stock was trading at $10.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GGAL shares have decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $9.08.

X FINANCIAL (NYSE:XYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial last issued its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.60. X Financial has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. X Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS X FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial’s stock was trading at $1.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XYF stock has increased by 107.1% and is now trading at $2.34.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER (NYSE:KEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power last announced its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS KOREA ELECTRIC POWER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power’s stock was trading at $8.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KEP shares have increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $10.09.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP (NYSE:BBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop last released its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stock was trading at $2.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBW stock has increased by 71.8% and is now trading at $4.69.