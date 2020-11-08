GCI LIBERTY (NASDAQ:GLIBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty has generated ($4.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

HOW HAS GCI LIBERTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty’s stock was trading at $59.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLIBA shares have increased by 47.7% and is now trading at $87.61.

TREEHOUSE FOODS (NYSE:THS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year. TreeHouse Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TREEHOUSE FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods’ stock was trading at $37.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, THS shares have decreased by 3.7% and is now trading at $36.30.

THE ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Its revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. The ODP has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year. The ODP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ODP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP’s stock was trading at $19.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ODP shares have increased by 25.2% and is now trading at $24.28.

THE YORK WATER (NASDAQ:YORW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business earned $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 million. The York Water has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4.

HOW HAS THE YORK WATER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water’s stock was trading at $40.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YORW stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $43.90.