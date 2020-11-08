NATERA (NASDAQ:NTRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Its revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year. Natera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATERA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera’s stock was trading at $31.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTRA stock has increased by 164.6% and is now trading at $82.08.

HOLLYFRONTIER (NYSE:HFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HollyFrontier has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. HollyFrontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOLLYFRONTIER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier’s stock was trading at $22.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HFC shares have decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $17.57.

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NTLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Its revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intellia Therapeutics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Intellia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $12.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTLA shares have increased by 120.6% and is now trading at $28.06.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:QUOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Quotient Technology has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology’s stock was trading at $7.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QUOT stock has increased by 5.5% and is now trading at $7.42.