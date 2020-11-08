NEWS (NASDAQ:NWSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. News has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. News has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News’ stock was trading at $10.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NWSA stock has increased by 50.2% and is now trading at $15.16.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:NXST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nexstar Media Group has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Nexstar Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group’s stock was trading at $82.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NXST shares have increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $86.44.

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:SEAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SeaWorld Entertainment has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. SeaWorld Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment’s stock was trading at $15.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SEAS stock has increased by 49.8% and is now trading at $23.80.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY (NYSE:DRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company earned $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Its revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. DiamondRock Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality’s stock was trading at $6.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRH stock has decreased by 22.9% and is now trading at $4.88.