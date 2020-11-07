ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm earned $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Its revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. OneSpan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONESPAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan’s stock was trading at $14.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSPN shares have increased by 35.0% and is now trading at $19.39.

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.07. Adicet Bio has generated ($16.86) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ADICET BIO? (NASDAQ:ACET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SURGERY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:SGRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.18. Surgery Partners has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Surgery Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SURGERY PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners’ stock was trading at $8.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SGRY stock has increased by 158.1% and is now trading at $22.87.

ARTELO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ARTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Artelo Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Artelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARTELO BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences’ stock was trading at $1.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARTL stock has decreased by 51.7% and is now trading at $0.4874.