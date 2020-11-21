PANDION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Pandion Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pandion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PANDION THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $11.89 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PAND stock has increased by 43.9% and is now trading at $17.11.

SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.17 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SNSS stock has increased by 8.5% and is now trading at $1.27.

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:NUAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. Nuance Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications’ stock was trading at $31.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NUAN shares have increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $41.33.

ONEWATER MARINE (NASDAQ:ONEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. OneWater Marine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. OneWater Marine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONEWATER MARINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine’s stock was trading at $18.70 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ONEW stock has increased by 31.1% and is now trading at $24.51.