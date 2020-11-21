SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SNFCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Security National Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial’s stock was trading at $6.64 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SNFCA stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $7.90.

TENAX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TENX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Tenax Therapeutics has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Tenax Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TENAX THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.8198 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TENX shares have increased by 23.2% and is now trading at $1.01.

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NYSE:STG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sunlands Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group’s stock was trading at $1.58 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, STG shares have decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $1.4850.

GSX TECHEDU (NYSE:GSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu last released its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GSX Techedu has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.3.

HOW HAS GSX TECHEDU’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu’s stock was trading at $65.51 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GSX shares have increased by 0.2% and is now trading at $65.66.