STEEL DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:STLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics last released its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Its revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Steel Dynamics has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Steel Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEEL DYNAMICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics’ stock was trading at $21.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STLD stock has increased by 54.0% and is now trading at $32.58.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (NYSE:CMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $14.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.6. Chipotle Mexican Grill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock was trading at $646.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMG stock has increased by 107.2% and is now trading at $1,339.08.

DOW (NYSE:DOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOW)

DOW last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DOW)

DOW’s stock was trading at $27.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DOW stock has increased by 73.4% and is now trading at $48.53.

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Business First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares’ stock was trading at $17.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BFST shares have decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $17.16.