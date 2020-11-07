STERLING CONSTRUCTION (NASDAQ:STRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Sterling Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERLING CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction’s stock was trading at $9.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STRL shares have increased by 41.6% and is now trading at $13.95.

ADDEX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ADXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $0.97 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Addex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS ADDEX THERAPEUTICS’ NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, April 14th 2021.

View our earnings forecast for Addex Therapeutics.

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $7.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTGX shares have increased by 221.9% and is now trading at $23.05.

BALL (NYSE:BLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLL)

Ball last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.3.

HOW HAS BALL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BLL)

Ball’s stock was trading at $69.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLL stock has increased by 39.3% and is now trading at $97.16.