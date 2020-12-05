AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP (NYSE:AIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group last announced its earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s stock was trading at $9.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIH stock has decreased by 45.5% and is now trading at $5.22.

FIVE BELOW (NASDAQ:FIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.3. Five Below has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIVE BELOW’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below’s stock was trading at $91.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIVE shares have increased by 77.4% and is now trading at $161.62.

SIGNET JEWELERS (NYSE:SIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year. Signet Jewelers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIGNET JEWELERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers’ stock was trading at $16.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIG shares have increased by 74.5% and is now trading at $29.28.

SINOVAC BIOTECH (NASDAQ:SVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter. Sinovac Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SINOVAC BIOTECH? (NASDAQ:SVA)

Wall Street analysts have given Sinovac Biotech a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Sinovac Biotech wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.