APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NYSE:ARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.8. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s stock was trading at $13.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARI shares have decreased by 36.4% and is now trading at $8.70.

EXACT SCIENCES (NASDAQ:EXAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences last released its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Exact Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXACT SCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences’ stock was trading at $57.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXAS shares have increased by 114.2% and is now trading at $123.83.

FIRST FOUNDATION (NASDAQ:FFWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm earned $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. First Foundation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FOUNDATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation’s stock was trading at $12.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFWM stock has increased by 21.5% and is now trading at $14.87.

ENTERGY (NYSE:ETR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Entergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy’s stock was trading at $111.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ETR stock has decreased by 9.3% and is now trading at $101.22.