AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ last released its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.2. AZZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AZZ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ’s stock was trading at $29.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AZZ shares have increased by 16.9% and is now trading at $34.90.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company earned $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5.

HOW HAS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International’s stock was trading at $153.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HON stock has increased by 14.0% and is now trading at $174.86.

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 17th, 2020. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PVBC shares have decreased by 8.5% and is now trading at $8.11.

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies last issued its earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm earned $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9.

HOW HAS SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies’ stock was trading at $47.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SXT stock has increased by 45.7% and is now trading at $68.46.