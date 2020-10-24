BANK FIRST (NYSE:BFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CALX)

Bank First last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. Bank First has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BANK FIRST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CALX)

Bank First’s stock was trading at $53.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BFC stock has increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $64.69.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP (NYSE:HLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Helix Energy Solutions Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stock was trading at $2.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLX shares have increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $2.77.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CLBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm earned $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial’s stock was trading at $14.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLBK stock has decreased by 9.3% and is now trading at $12.92.

BLOOMIN’ BRANDS (NASDAQ:BLMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands last issued its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Its revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BLOOMIN’ BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands’ stock was trading at $11.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BLMN stock has increased by 38.4% and is now trading at $16.26.