BROWN & BROWN (NYSE:BRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business earned $674 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Its revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brown & Brown has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Brown & Brown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROWN & BROWN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown’s stock was trading at $41.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BRO shares have increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $43.51.

CORTLAND BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CLDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $7.31 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9.

HOW HAS CORTLAND BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLDB stock has decreased by 23.8% and is now trading at $14.98.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:FELE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm earned $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Franklin Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANKLIN ELECTRIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric’s stock was trading at $49.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FELE stock has increased by 20.5% and is now trading at $59.73.

AWARE (NASDAQ:AWRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Aware has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware’s stock was trading at $2.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AWRE shares have decreased by 2.6% and is now trading at $2.64.