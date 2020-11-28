DAQO NEW ENERGY (NYSE:DQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Daqo New Energy has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.0. Daqo New Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAQO NEW ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy’s stock was trading at $11.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DQ stock has increased by 292.2% and is now trading at $45.26.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH (NYSE:ANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABERCROMBIE & FITCH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch’s stock was trading at $10.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANF shares have increased by 108.2% and is now trading at $22.61.

AURORA MOBILE (NASDAQ:JG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile last released its quarterly earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $18.51 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aurora Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AURORA MOBILE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile’s stock was trading at $2.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JG stock has increased by 48.3% and is now trading at $3.90.