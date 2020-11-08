FLOWERS FOODS (NYSE:FLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Its revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Flowers Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLOWERS FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods’ stock was trading at $21.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLO stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $23.58.

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND (NASDAQ:CSOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cornerstone OnDemand has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone OnDemand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand’s stock was trading at $32.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSOD shares have increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $41.42.

ICF INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ICFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business earned $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. Its revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. ICF International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICF INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International’s stock was trading at $77.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICFI stock has decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $69.71.

ALPHATEC (NASDAQ:ATEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALPHATEC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec’s stock was trading at $4.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATEC shares have increased by 130.4% and is now trading at $10.16.