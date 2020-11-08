BRIGHAM MINERALS (NYSE:MNRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Brigham Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIGHAM MINERALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals’ stock was trading at $9.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNRL stock has decreased by 8.8% and is now trading at $9.10.

DORCHESTER MINERALS (NASDAQ:DMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $6.80 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Dorchester Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DORCHESTER MINERALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals’ stock was trading at $11.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DMLP shares have decreased by 14.4% and is now trading at $10.01.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. NN has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN’s stock was trading at $5.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NNBR stock has increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $5.65.

CRH MEDICAL (NYSE:CRHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRHM)

CRH Medical last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. CRH Medical has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year.

