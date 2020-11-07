MARATHON PETROLEUM (NYSE:MPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum last released its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company earned $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Its revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Petroleum has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum’s stock was trading at $31.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MPC stock has increased by 1.5% and is now trading at $31.83.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES (NYSE:WTRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352 million. Essential Utilities has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7.

HOW OFTEN DOES ESSENTIAL UTILITIES PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR ESSENTIAL UTILITIES? (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

View Essential Utilities’ dividend history.

VERTIV (NYSE:VRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vertiv has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Vertiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERTIV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv’s stock was trading at $10.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VRT shares have increased by 62.3% and is now trading at $17.28.

LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LRMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Larimar Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August, 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

View Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings history.