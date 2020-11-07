PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE (NYSE:PAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. Plains All American Pipeline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline’s stock was trading at $8.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAA stock has decreased by 18.4% and is now trading at $6.90.

ZYMEWORKS (NYSE:ZYME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.54. Zymeworks has generated ($3.83) earnings per share over the last year. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZYMEWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks’ stock was trading at $32.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZYME shares have increased by 34.8% and is now trading at $43.49.

GREEN DOT (NYSE:GDOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business earned $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Its revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Green Dot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREEN DOT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot’s stock was trading at $28.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GDOT stock has increased by 89.8% and is now trading at $54.10.

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CKPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Checkpoint Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CKPT stock has increased by 84.2% and is now trading at $2.45.