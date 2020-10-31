PROSPERITY BANCSHARES (NYSE:PB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Prosperity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROSPERITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares’ stock was trading at $50.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PB shares have increased by 8.5% and is now trading at $55.11.

MARINEMAX (NYSE:HZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company earned $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. MarineMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARINEMAX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax’s stock was trading at $12.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HZO shares have increased by 148.2% and is now trading at $29.98.

CONOCOPHILLIPS (NYSE:COP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. ConocoPhillips has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year. ConocoPhillips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONOCOPHILLIPS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips’ stock was trading at $32.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COP shares have decreased by 12.1% and is now trading at $28.62.

EAGLE MATERIALS (NYSE:EXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eagle Materials has generated $5.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Eagle Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE MATERIALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials’ stock was trading at $63.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXP shares have increased by 34.0% and is now trading at $85.25.

