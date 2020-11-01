PARAMOUNT GROUP (NYSE:PGRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business earned $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Its revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year. Paramount Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARAMOUNT GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group’s stock was trading at $10.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PGRE shares have decreased by 42.8% and is now trading at $5.78.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. TESSCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies’ stock was trading at $4.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TESS shares have increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $6.10.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MHK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has generated $10.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Mohawk Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOHAWK INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries’ stock was trading at $108.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MHK shares have decreased by 4.9% and is now trading at $103.19.

MAGELLAN HEALTH (NASDAQ:MGLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Health has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Magellan Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAGELLAN HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health’s stock was trading at $53.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MGLN shares have increased by 34.1% and is now trading at $72.27.

