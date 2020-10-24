SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (NYSE:SYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNI)

Synchrony Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Synchrony Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Synchrony Financial’s stock was trading at $24.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SYF shares have increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $27.75.

TECHNIPFMC (NYSE:FTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION

TechnipFMC last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. TechnipFMC has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. TechnipFMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TECHNIPFMC'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

TechnipFMC’s stock was trading at $8.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FTI shares have decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $6.47.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:MANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Manhattan Associates last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Its revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.3. Manhattan Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Manhattan Associates’ stock was trading at $64.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MANH stock has increased by 52.2% and is now trading at $97.51.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (NASDAQ:FFNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION

First Financial Northwest last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

First Financial Northwest’s stock was trading at $11.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFNW shares have decreased by 14.5% and is now trading at $9.99.