WAYFAIR (NYSE:W) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:W)

Wayfair last issued its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Wayfair has generated ($10.65) earnings per share over the last year. Wayfair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WAYFAIR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:W)

Wayfair’s stock was trading at $45.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, W stock has increased by 560.3% and is now trading at $297.22.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AMERCO has generated $15.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. AMERCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO’s stock was trading at $297.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UHAL shares have increased by 34.6% and is now trading at $400.09.

SENECA FOODS (NASDAQ:SENEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The consumer goods maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Seneca Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SENECA FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods’ stock was trading at $36.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SENEB stock has increased by 5.3% and is now trading at $38.25.

REPLIGEN (NASDAQ:RGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm earned $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.0.

HOW HAS REPLIGEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen’s stock was trading at $91.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RGEN stock has increased by 121.8% and is now trading at $201.86.