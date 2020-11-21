WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:WF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group last released its earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Woori Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group’s stock was trading at $24.43 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WF shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $27.09.

NET ELEMENT (NASDAQ:NETE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Net Element has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Net Element has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NET ELEMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element’s stock was trading at $6.17 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NETE stock has increased by 104.7% and is now trading at $12.63.

AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AYLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $11.25 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AYLA stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $10.3066.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NYSE:ATKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Atkore International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group’s stock was trading at $21.46 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ATKR stock has increased by 58.4% and is now trading at $34.00.