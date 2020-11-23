Earnings results for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1400000000000001.

Nutanix last released its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business earned $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has generated ($4.19) earnings per share over the last year. Nutanix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020. Nutanix will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nutanix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.42%. The high price target for NTNX is $52.00 and the low price target for NTNX is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix does not currently pay a dividend. Nutanix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

In the past three months, Nutanix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,537,609.00 in company stock. Only 6.66% of the stock of Nutanix is held by insiders. 69.79% of the stock of Nutanix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX



Earnings for Nutanix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to ($3.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Nutanix is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nutanix is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

