Earnings results for Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $24.47 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Dividend Strength: Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Nuverra Environmental Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

In the past three months, Nuverra Environmental Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Nuverra Environmental Solutions is held by insiders. 91.87% of the stock of Nuverra Environmental Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES



The P/E ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions is -0.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions is -0.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

