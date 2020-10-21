Earnings results for NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

NVE last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $4.59 million during the quarter. NVE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. NVE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dividend Strength: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NVE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

In the past three months, NVE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of NVE is held by insiders. 70.43% of the stock of NVE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC



The P/E ratio of NVE is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of NVE is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.37. NVE has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

