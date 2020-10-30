Earnings results for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

nVent Electric last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm earned $447 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. nVent Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nVent Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.35%. The high price target for NVT is $32.00 and the low price target for NVT is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

nVent Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.17, nVent Electric has a forecasted upside of 51.3% from its current price of $17.95. nVent Electric has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. nVent Electric does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of nVent Electric is 39.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, nVent Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that nVent Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

In the past three months, nVent Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by insiders. 86.75% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT



Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 21.32% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.35. nVent Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. nVent Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

