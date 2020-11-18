Earnings results for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

NVIDIA last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm earned $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.7. NVIDIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. NVIDIA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NVIDIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $519.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.23%. The high price target for NVDA is $700.00 and the low price target for NVDA is $230.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 29 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NVIDIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 29 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $519.54, NVIDIA has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $536.89. NVIDIA has been the subject of 26 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA has a dividend yield of 0.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NVIDIA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NVIDIA is 13.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NVIDIA will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.88% next year. This indicates that NVIDIA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

In the past three months, NVIDIA insiders have sold 23,638.93% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $466,203.00 in company stock and sold $110,671,595.00 in company stock. Only 4.47% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by insiders. 68.11% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA



Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 17.17% in the coming year, from $6.93 to $8.12 per share. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 98.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 98.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.77. NVIDIA has a PEG Ratio of 3.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NVIDIA has a P/B Ratio of 26.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here