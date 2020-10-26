Earnings results for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.18.

NXP Semiconductors last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors has generated $8.04 earnings per share over the last year. NXP Semiconductors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.15%. The high price target for NXPI is $170.00 and the low price target for NXPI is $90.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NXP Semiconductors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $144.24, NXP Semiconductors has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $137.18. NXP Semiconductors has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NXP Semiconductors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 18.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NXP Semiconductors will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.17% next year. This indicates that NXP Semiconductors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

In the past three months, NXP Semiconductors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $300,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by insiders. 89.70% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI



Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 43.61% in the coming year, from $4.15 to $5.96 per share. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is -1,959.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NXP Semiconductors has a PEG Ratio of 3.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NXP Semiconductors has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

