Earnings results for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

O-I Glass last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. O-I Glass has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O-I Glass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.90%. The high price target for OI is $15.00 and the low price target for OI is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass does not currently pay a dividend. O-I Glass does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

In the past three months, O-I Glass insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $372,622.00 in company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by insiders. 94.54% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI



Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 64.65% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is -2.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is -2.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. O-I Glass has a PEG Ratio of 0.75. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. O-I Glass has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

