Earnings results for O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

O2Micro International last posted its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business earned $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 million. O2Micro International has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.0. O2Micro International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Dividend Strength: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International does not currently pay a dividend. O2Micro International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

In the past three months, O2Micro International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of O2Micro International is held by insiders. 37.19% of the stock of O2Micro International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM



Earnings for O2Micro International are expected to grow by 35.71% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of O2Micro International is 543.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of O2Micro International is 543.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.35. O2Micro International has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

