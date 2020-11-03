Earnings results for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Oasis Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company earned $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73 million. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Oasis Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.51%. The high price target for OMP is $19.00 and the low price target for OMP is $6.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oasis Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.67, Oasis Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 52.5% from its current price of $7.65. Oasis Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 30.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oasis Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 118.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Oasis Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.75% next year. This indicates that Oasis Midstream Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

In the past three months, Oasis Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.02% of the stock of Oasis Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP



Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 15.08% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 4.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 4.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.84. Oasis Midstream Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Oasis Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here