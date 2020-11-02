Earnings results for Oceaneering International (NYSE:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

EverQuote last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company earned $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Its revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. EverQuote has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on EverQuote

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EverQuote in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.64%. The high price target for EVER is $65.00 and the low price target for EVER is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EverQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.14, EverQuote has a forecasted upside of 67.6% from its current price of $33.49. EverQuote has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EverQuote

EverQuote does not currently pay a dividend. EverQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EverQuote

In the past three months, EverQuote insiders have sold 22,009.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $25,360.00 in company stock and sold $5,606,859.00 in company stock. Only 21.03% of the stock of EverQuote is held by insiders. 80.85% of the stock of EverQuote is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EverQuote



