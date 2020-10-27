Earnings results for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Oceaneering International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Oceaneering International has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Oceaneering International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 190.41%. The high price target for OII is $20.00 and the low price target for OII is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International does not currently pay a dividend. Oceaneering International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

In the past three months, Oceaneering International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,871.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by insiders. 85.44% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII



Earnings for Oceaneering International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.77) per share. The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oceaneering International has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

