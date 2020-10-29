Earnings results for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

OceanFirst Financial last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business earned $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. OceanFirst Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.44%. The high price target for OCFC is $25.50 and the low price target for OCFC is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OceanFirst Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.83, OceanFirst Financial has a forecasted upside of 32.4% from its current price of $15.73. OceanFirst Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OceanFirst Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 32.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OceanFirst Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.96% next year. This indicates that OceanFirst Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

In the past three months, OceanFirst Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by insiders. 67.40% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC



Earnings for OceanFirst Financial are expected to grow by 1.84% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. OceanFirst Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here