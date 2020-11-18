Earnings results for Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Oconee Federal Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Oconee Federal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Dividend Strength: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oconee Federal Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

In the past three months, Oconee Federal Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.89% of the stock of Oconee Federal Financial is held by insiders. Only 2.27% of the stock of Oconee Federal Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)



The P/E ratio of Oconee Federal Financial is 35.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Oconee Federal Financial is 35.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74. Oconee Federal Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

