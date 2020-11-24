Earnings results for Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.8.

Ocwen Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.49. Ocwen Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ocwen Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

There is not enough analysis data for Ocwen Financial.

Dividend Strength: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Ocwen Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

In the past three months, Ocwen Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Ocwen Financial is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN



The P/E ratio of Ocwen Financial is -6.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ocwen Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

