Earnings results for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

OFS Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. OFS Capital has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year. OFS Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OFS Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.75%. The high price target for OFS is $6.00 and the low price target for OFS is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OFS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, OFS Capital has a forecasted upside of 50.8% from its current price of $3.98. OFS Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 17.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OFS Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFS Capital is 47.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, OFS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.95% in the coming year. This indicates that OFS Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

In the past three months, OFS Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by insiders. Only 12.56% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS



Earnings for OFS Capital are expected to decrease by -8.99% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OFS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

