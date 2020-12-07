Earnings results for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Oil-Dri Co. of America last announced its earnings data on October 13th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Oil-Dri Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dividend Strength: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oil-Dri Co. of America has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

In the past three months, Oil-Dri Co. of America insiders have sold 220.35% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $36,630.00 in company stock and sold $117,344.00 in company stock. Only 9.93% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by insiders. 49.99% of the stock of Oil-Dri Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC



The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 13.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Oil-Dri Co. of America is 13.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.79. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

