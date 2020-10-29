Earnings results for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Oil States International last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business earned $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Its revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oil States International has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. Oil States International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oil States International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 364.85%. The high price target for OIS is $18.00 and the low price target for OIS is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oil States International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.71, Oil States International has a forecasted upside of 364.9% from its current price of $2.52. Oil States International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International does not currently pay a dividend. Oil States International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

In the past three months, Oil States International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Oil States International is held by insiders. 83.83% of the stock of Oil States International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS



Earnings for Oil States International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oil States International has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

