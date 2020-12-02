Earnings results for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Okta last released its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Its revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Okta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $210.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.19%. The high price target for OKTA is $266.00 and the low price target for OKTA is $140.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Okta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $210.47, Okta has a forecasted downside of 11.2% from its current price of $236.99. Okta has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta does not currently pay a dividend. Okta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

In the past three months, Okta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,180,467.00 in company stock. Only 12.02% of the stock of Okta is held by insiders. 77.40% of the stock of Okta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA



Earnings for Okta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Okta is -124.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Okta is -124.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Okta has a P/B Ratio of 71.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

