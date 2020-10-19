Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Earnings results for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Old National Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business earned $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Old National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.38%. The high price target for ONB is $15.00 and the low price target for ONB is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Old National Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Old National Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $13.76. Old National Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Old National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old National Bancorp is 38.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Old National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

In the past three months, Old National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by insiders. 68.23% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB

Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 11.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 11.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Old National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

