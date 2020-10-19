Earnings results for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Old National Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business earned $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Old National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.38%. The high price target for ONB is $15.00 and the low price target for ONB is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Old National Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Old National Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $13.76. Old National Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Old National Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Old National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old National Bancorp is 38.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Old National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Old National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by insiders. 68.23% of the stock of Old National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 11.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 11.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Old National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

