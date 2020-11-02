Earnings results for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

DURECT last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. DURECT has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. DURECT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:DRRX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DURECT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 241.64%. The high price target for DRRX is $7.00 and the low price target for DRRX is $5.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DURECT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.17, DURECT has a forecasted upside of 241.6% from its current price of $1.81. DURECT has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT does not currently pay a dividend. DURECT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:DRRX)

In the past three months, DURECT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $420,000.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of DURECT is held by insiders. 56.80% of the stock of DURECT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:DRRX



Earnings for DURECT are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -180.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -180.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DURECT has a P/B Ratio of 15.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here