Earnings results for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Old Point Financial last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Dividend Strength: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Point Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

In the past three months, Old Point Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.35% of the stock of Old Point Financial is held by insiders. Only 31.22% of the stock of Old Point Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF



The P/E ratio of Old Point Financial is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Old Point Financial is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Old Point Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

