Earnings results for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Old Republic International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Old Republic International has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Old Republic International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Old Republic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.33%. The high price target for ORI is $21.00 and the low price target for ORI is $21.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Old Republic International has a forecasted upside of 32.3% from its current price of $15.87. Old Republic International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Old Republic International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old Republic International is 45.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Republic International will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.19% next year. This indicates that Old Republic International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

In the past three months, Old Republic International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $207,789.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by insiders. 73.56% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI



Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -8.82% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 17.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 17.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Old Republic International has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here