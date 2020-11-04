Earnings results for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Olin last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.79%. The high price target for OLN is $19.00 and the low price target for OLN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Olin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Olin has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $18.37. Olin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Olin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Olin is 133.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Olin (NYSE:OLN)

In the past three months, Olin insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $326,242.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Olin is held by insiders. 90.47% of the stock of Olin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Olin (NYSE:OLN



Earnings for Olin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Olin is -12.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olin is -12.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olin has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

