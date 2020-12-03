Earnings results for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last released its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.99%. The high price target for OLLI is $128.00 and the low price target for OLLI is $59.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

In the past three months, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,248,762.00 in company stock. Only 16.36% of the stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI



Earnings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are expected to decrease by -0.99% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 39.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

