Earnings results for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Omega Healthcare Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.61%. The high price target for OHI is $37.00 and the low price target for OHI is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Omega Healthcare Investors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, Omega Healthcare Investors has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $29.12. Omega Healthcare Investors has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Omega Healthcare Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 87.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Omega Healthcare Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.35% in the coming year. This indicates that Omega Healthcare Investors may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

In the past three months, Omega Healthcare Investors insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $31,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.16% of the stock of Omega Healthcare Investors is held by insiders. 71.63% of the stock of Omega Healthcare Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)



Earnings for Omega Healthcare Investors are expected to grow by 0.32% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omega Healthcare Investors has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

